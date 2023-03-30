Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

