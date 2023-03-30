Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $891,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.