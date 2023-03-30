Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $891,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
