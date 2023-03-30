Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $927,000 Investment in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $145.83 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.53.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.