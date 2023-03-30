Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $946,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 202.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

