Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $987,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 190,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.