Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

