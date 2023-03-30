Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

