Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.