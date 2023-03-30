Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.