Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 54,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

