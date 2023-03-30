Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

