Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

