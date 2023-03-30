Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

