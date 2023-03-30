Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $1,731,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

UNFI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

