Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,513 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 155,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

