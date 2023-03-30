Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 21,461 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

