Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 25,091 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

