Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 45,757 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

