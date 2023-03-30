Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $879,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $76.44.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.
Independent Bank Group Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.