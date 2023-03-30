Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $879,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

