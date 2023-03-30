Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $889,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.4 %

Sonos stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,765. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

