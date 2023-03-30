Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $890,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

