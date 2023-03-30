Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $896,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $337.38 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

