Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $991,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

