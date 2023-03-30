Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 101.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,485,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,479 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,293. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

