Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.81 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

