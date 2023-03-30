Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

NYSE:TFX opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

