Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 608.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

