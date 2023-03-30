Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,442 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

