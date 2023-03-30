McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

