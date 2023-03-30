Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

