Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

