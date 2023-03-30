Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

