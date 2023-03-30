Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average of $246.41. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

