Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

