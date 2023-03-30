Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $265.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

