Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.75

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 237154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

