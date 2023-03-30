MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.90.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $550.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

