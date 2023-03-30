National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.