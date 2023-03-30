New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.06

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $38.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 281,483 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.