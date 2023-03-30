News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in News by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

NWSA stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

