NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 450,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN opened at $17.32 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

