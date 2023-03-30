Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

NOK stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.