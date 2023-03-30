Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $207.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

