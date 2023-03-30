Northland Securities Cuts FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target to $4.00

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FGI Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

