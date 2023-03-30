NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

