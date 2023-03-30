NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $38.03

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $37.23. NuVasive shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 20,762 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

