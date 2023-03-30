Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.80

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 581486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.14).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.86. The firm has a market cap of £523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.

Insider Activity

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider Philip Austin bought 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,924.77 ($18,337.35). Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

