Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.80

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 581486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.14).
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.86. The firm has a market cap of £523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.21 and a beta of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
