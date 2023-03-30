Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $331.38 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

