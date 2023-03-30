Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 568.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Orange by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

