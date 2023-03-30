Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

